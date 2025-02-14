Progress made on Tata Motors’ UK 40 GW/h battery factory 

Progress has been made on the Tata Group’s planned 40 GW/h UK battery factory, set to begin production in 2026. Piling operations are now complete, and the National Grid has announced it has begun expanding local power supply to meet the increased demand.
