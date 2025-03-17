Poznań fuel cell bus failure attributed to contaminated fuel

Local Polish transportation company MPK Poznań has offered clarity on its 4 March 2025 withdrawal of all 25 hydrogen-powered buses from service following a rapid succession of malfunctions in almost all vehicles. After conducting extensive testing by hydrogen bus maker Solaris, the cause of the failures has been identified as poor-quality hydrogen from an external supplier.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?