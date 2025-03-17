Poznań fuel cell bus failure attributed to contaminated fuel

Almost every bus in MPK Poznań’s hydrogen fleet experienced near-simultaneous failures due to pollutants in the fuel. By Stewart Burnett

Local Polish transportation company MPK Poznań has offered clarity on its 4 March 2025 withdrawal of all 25 hydrogen-powered buses from service following a rapid succession of malfunctions in almost all vehicles. After conducting extensive testing by hydrogen bus maker Solaris, the cause of the failures has been identified as poor-quality hydrogen from an external supplier.

