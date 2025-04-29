Porsche warns 2025 margins to reach “historically low level”

Porsche has announced that its profit margins for 2025 are expected to fall to a "historically low level" as the company faces bitter headwinds including weakening demand in China, and uncertainties around electric vehicle (EV) adoption. Most notably, the premium automaker—which lacks production facilities in the US—has been disproportionately affected by the 25% tariff on imported cars imposed by the Trump administration in April.
