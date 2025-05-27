Pony.ai signs MOU to scale UAE robotaxi service

Pony.ai now plans to begin mass production of its seventh-generation robotaxis later in 2025. By Stewart Burnett

Chinese autonomous driving firm, Pony.ai, has signed a new memorandum of understanding with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority to deploy robotaxis in the UAE capital, supporting the city's goal of making 25% of transportation autonomous by 2030. The Chinese autonomous vehicle company will begin supervised trials in 2025 before launching fully driverless operations in 2026.

