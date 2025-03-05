Plug Power announces restructuring and latest jobs cuts

Plug Power has announced it will embark on a US$150-200m cost cutting mission called “Project Quantum Leap”. By Stewart Burnett

Hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power has announced restructuring plans, including new worker layoffs, as it embarks on an effort to lower its annual expenses by between US$150-$200m. Calling the effort “Project Quantum Leap” in a new 10-K filing, Plug Power said the measures will “further improve margins and cash flows, and accelerate the path to profitability.”

