Panasonic’s second US battery plant officially launches

Panasonic has officially opened its second US battery plant in De Soto, Kansas, beginning mass production of cylindrical cells for electric vehicles (EVs) despite scaling back earlier ambitions to reach full capacity by March 2027 due in part to weakening demand from its largest customer, Tesla. Alongside an existing Nevada plant, which produces 41 GWh annually, the Japanese manufacturer's US production capacity will reach 73 GWh once the Kansas facility becomes fully operational.