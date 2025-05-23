Panasonic US battery plant will launch July despite delays

Panasonic Energy’s second US battery plant in De Soto, Kansas, is expected to begin production by July 2025, following a series of delays caused by natural disasters and logistical challenges. The facility, originally intended to supply Tesla and other automakers, is completing production verification and aims to ramp up to mass production during the first half of fiscal year 2026.
