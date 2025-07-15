Paccar recalls 56,000 trucks over software glitch

Paccar is recalling 56,575 Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks spanning model years 2023-2026 due to software glitches causing unpredictable lift axle movements and erratic lighting behaviour. The fault affects critical safety systems including brake lights, headlights, reverse lights and turn signals, all of which may illuminate late or fail to activate properly.
