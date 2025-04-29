OEMs push US congress to repeal 2035 CA ICE ban

A major automotive industry lobbying group, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation (AFAI), is urging US Congress to repeal California’s ban on the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles by 2035. The AFAI warned that the policy, subsequently adopted by 11 other states including Oregon, New York and Massachusetts, could disrupt vehicle shipments within months.
