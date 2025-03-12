Toyota goes all in on electric SUVs in Europe

Japanese automotive giant Toyota announced on 11 March 2025 that it would launch a total of nine battery-electric models in Europe by the end of 2026 as it ramps up its efforts to compete in Europe’s burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) segment. A major focus will be placed on e-SUVs, with new versions of the bZ4X, Urban Cruiser and C-HR+ coming in 2025, and an additional three models in 2026.
