Stellantis, Iveco partner for two new Europe e-vans

The two models will be based on Stellantis Pro One platforms and manufactured by Stellantis, with Iveco handling sales and distribution. By Stewart Burnett

Stellantis Pro One and Iveco have signed a 10-year agreement to supply two e-vans for the European market. The vehicles will expand Iveco’s zero-emission portfolio, complementing its current eDaily lineup.

Stellantis Pro One will manufacture the vans at its plants in Atessa, Italy; Gliwice, Poland and Hordain, France. Iveco will distribute and service the vehicles exclusively through its European sales network, including in the UK.

The two models will be based on the Stellantis Pro One mid-size and large e-van platforms, and will weigh 2.8 to 4.25 tons in gross vehicle weight, respectively. Production of the vans is scheduled to begin ahead of their mid-2026 launch.

“We are excited to add two innovative and versatile battery electric vans to our light commercial vehicle line-up, boosting our competitiveness in the van segment. By choosing to partner with Stellantis Pro One, we are leveraging the extensive know-how and strong presence in Italy and Europe that historically tie our companies,” said Luca Sra, President of the Truck Business Unit at Iveco Group.