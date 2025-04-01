Renault buys out Nissan’s stake in Indian manufacturing JV

Renault has announced it will acquire the 51% stake in manufacturing operations currently held by Nissan in the two automaker’s Indian joint venture (JV), Renault-Nissan Automotive India Private Limited (RNAIPL). While Renault now owns the manufacturing infrastructure in its entirety, Nissan will retain its presence in India and will lean on RNAIPL for both domestic and export production.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?