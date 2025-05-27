GAC enters Brazilian market, plant to follow in 2026

China’s GAC joins compatriot automakers BYD, Chery and Great Wall Motor in making a play for EV leadership in Brazil. By Stewart Burnett

Chinese automaker GAC has entered Brazil with the launch of five battery-electric and hybrid models in Brazil, and the goal of reaching 100,000 vehicle sales over the next five years. The company unveiled its “Brazil Action Plan” at an event in São Paulo, introducing the Aion V, Aion Y, Hyptec HT, GS4 HEV, and Aion ES models to the world's sixth-largest automotive market; in addition, the automaker plans to begin construction of a local plant by late 2026.

