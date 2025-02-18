Nvidia discloses investment into robotaxi firm WeRide

Semiconductor and AI giant Nvidia has disclosed a new investment in Chinese robotaxi startup WeRide Inc in a regulatory filing dated 14 February 2025. The chipmaker’s stake is 1.7 million shares—currently worth a relatively modest US$53.5m—and the news of its disclosure caused WeRide’s stock to surge by almost 100% in the day following the disclosure.
