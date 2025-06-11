Nissan supplier Marelli files Chapter 11 as hedge funds circle

KKR-owned Marelli lists up to US$10bn in liabilities as Indian rival Motherson considers a renewed bid to take control. By Stewart Burnett

KKR-owned parts manufacturer Marelli filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware on 11 June, securing US$1.1bn in debtor-in-possession financing from lenders that will ultimately take control of the business. The Japanese supplier, which counts the similarly-embattled Nissan as its most prominent customer, listed assets and liabilities between US$1bn-$10bn.

