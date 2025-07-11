Nissan reaffirms Africa growth plans amid plant uncertainty

Nissan's manufacturing presence in South Africa remains uncertain as the automaker undergoes a global restructuring including multiple plant closures. While sources told Reuters back in May that the Rosslyn plant near Pretoria was among those being considered for closure, Nissan Africa President Jordi Vila told reporters on 10 July that the automaker is “committed to grow in Africa” without confirming the facility's fate.
