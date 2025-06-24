Nissan investors demand accountability at general meeting

Nissan shareholders took the opportunity to vent their frustrations at the company's annual general meeting, demanding greater management accountability as the automaker navigates its worst crisis in decades. The meeting marked the first for newly-seated Chief Executive Ivan Espinosa, who replaced Makoto Uchida in April following worse-than-expected financial performance.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?