Nissan could be taking drastic steps to turn itself around

Embattled automaker Nissan is seeking to raise upwards of JP¥1tr (US7bn) from debt and asset sales to pull off a last-minute turnaround as it reckons with looming loan repayments in 2026. A report by Bloomberg suggests that, in addition to selling off its stakes in Renault SA and battery manufacturer AESC, it is also weighing a sale-and-lease-back plan for its headquarters in Yokohama.