Nissan could already be looking for an Uchida successor

Nissan leadership has begun making plans to replace Chief Executive Makoto Uchida, according to a 27 February 2025 report by Bloomberg. The struggling Japanese automaker is currently gauging the interest of potential replacements for Uchida as it reckons with worse-than-expected earnings and the breakdown of merger-come-acquisition talks with compatriot brand Honda.
