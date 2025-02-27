Nissan could already be looking for an Uchida successor

If Nissan can quickly find a successor for Uchida, it could potentially reboot merger talks with Honda. By Stewart Burnett

Nissan leadership has begun making plans to replace Chief Executive Makoto Uchida, according to a 27 February 2025 report by Bloomberg. The struggling Japanese automaker is currently gauging the interest of potential replacements for Uchida as it reckons with worse-than-expected earnings and the breakdown of merger-come-acquisition talks with compatriot brand Honda.

