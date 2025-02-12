Nissan becomes first non-Chinese OEM to adopt DeepSeek AI

Deepseek’s deep reasoning R1 model has been integrated into the China-exclusive Dongfeng-Nissan N7 electric sedan. By Stewart Burnett

The joint venture Dongfeng-Nissan announced late on 12 February 2025 that it will adopt DeepSeek’s deep reasoning R1 AI model for its upcoming N7 electric vehicle. Albeit produced through a joint venture, the China-exclusive sedan marks the first time a non-Chinese automaker has been affiliated with the controversial start-up’s AI technology.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/nissan-becomes-first-non-chinese-oem-to-adopt-deepseek-ai/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here