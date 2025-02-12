Nissan becomes first non-Chinese OEM to adopt DeepSeek AI

The joint venture Dongfeng-Nissan announced late on 12 February 2025 that it will adopt DeepSeek’s deep reasoning R1 AI model for its upcoming N7 electric vehicle. Albeit produced through a joint venture, the China-exclusive sedan marks the first time a non-Chinese automaker has been affiliated with the controversial start-up’s AI technology.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
Up to 5 users
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Pro+ Enterprise
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes