Nissan and Stellantis could be worst affected by tariffs

A 3 March 2025 analysis piece from The New York Times concluded that Nissan and Stellantis could be the automakers worst affected by the Trump administration’s tariffs on Canada and Mexico. This was attributed to the substantial hurdles their businesses already face, their heavy reliance on the US’ two neighbours for imports of vehicles and parts, and the limited options either party has to relocate production.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?