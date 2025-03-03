Nissan and Stellantis could be worst affected by tariffs

Both Nissan and Stellantis are coming into 2025 with plans of a turnaround that sudden tariffs could seriously complicate. By Stewart Burnett

A 3 March 2025 analysis piece from The New York Times concluded that Nissan and Stellantis could be the automakers worst affected by the Trump administration’s tariffs on Canada and Mexico. This was attributed to the substantial hurdles their businesses already face, their heavy reliance on the US’ two neighbours for imports of vehicles and parts, and the limited options either party has to relocate production.

