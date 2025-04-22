Nio delays EU launch of Firefly sub-brand to Q3 2025

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio has delayed the European launch of its Firefly sub-brand into Q3 2025, citing challenges with expanding its sales and service network capacity in the region. The Firefly brand was first unveiled in December 2024 and was previously set to launch in H1 2025, serving as a competitor to models like the BMW Mini and Merdeces-Benz’ Smart marque.
