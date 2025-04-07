Nikkei: Toyota to expand EV lineup, diversify global production

Toyota, the world’s largest automaker by volume, aims to expand its electric vehicle (EV) model lineup to 15 distinct offerings, according to a 7 April 2025 report by Nikkei. The automaker also plans to expand its manufacturing footprint into Thailand, Argentina and the US – a major shake-up given that its historic EV production base has occurred exclusively in Japan and China.
