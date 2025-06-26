Nikkei: Foxconn is nearing an e-bus supply deal with Fuso

Foxconn is close to securing a deal to supply electric buses to Japanese commercial vehicle maker Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus, sources familiar with the negotiations on Foxconn’s side have told Nikkei. The agreement would see Mitsubishi Fuso sell Foxconn's Model T bus and Model U microbus under its own brand, marking the Japanese company's first electric bus offerings.
