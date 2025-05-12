NHK: Nissan job cuts could now exceed 20,000

Nissan’s original cost cutting strategy had been criticised by several analysts for not going far enough. By Stewart Burnett

Nissan Motor is set to cut over 10,000 additional jobs globally, bringing total layoffs to approximately 20,000 or 15% of its workforce, according to a report by Japanese public broadcaster NHK. The development comes just a few days before the automaker prepares to announce a record net loss of up to JP¥750bn (US$5.1bn) for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

