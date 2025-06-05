New initiative, OpenGMSL, to standardise data transmission

On 3 June, 22 automotive and technology companies came together to announce the formation of the OpenGMSL Association, an initiative aiming to create an open standard for in-vehicle SerDes transmission of video and high-speed data. The initiative, based on Analog Devices' GMSL technology, aims to standardise connectivity for autonomous driving, ADAS, and infotainment systems across the automotive industry.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?