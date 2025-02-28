New China AV guidelines: no misleading, more risk management

China issued new regulatory guidelines for the autonomous vehicle segment on 28 February 2025. Among the rules are stricter limits on how automakers market their self-driving cars to prevent customer confusion, risk mitigation functions to prevent driver distraction, and a requirement that all over-the-air updates be subject to regulatory approval before going live. Subscribe to … Continued
China issued new regulatory guidelines for the autonomous vehicle segment on 28 February 2025. Among the rules are stricter limits on how automakers market their self-driving cars to prevent customer confusion, risk mitigation functions to prevent driver distraction, and a requirement that all over-the-air updates be subject to regulatory approval before going live.
