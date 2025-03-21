Musk tells Tesla workers, “Hang onto your stocks”

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk held a 10pm ‘all-hands’ meeting for employees in Austin, Texas, on 20 March 2025. During the event, livestreamed for public consumption on social media platform X, Musk thanked the company for its work to date and praised products like the Cybertruck, Full Self-Driving (FSD), and the Optimus robot.

He did not ignore the mounting controversy surrounding him and the Tesla brand: “If you read the news, it feels like Armageddon.” Recent events have included vandalised Tesla dealerships and vehicles, accusations of worker intimidation in Germany, and specific exclusions from government incentives in Canada.