Musk says he is committed to five more years leading Tesla

Elon Musk has confirmed he will remain Tesla’s Chief Executive for at least the next five years, stating his commitment during a video appearance at the Qatar Economic Forum on May 20. The controversial tech boss also announced plans to significantly reduce his political spending after contributing over US$250m to Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?