Musk lobbying US lawmakers on AV policy

Elon Musk is actively lobbying members of Congress to establish federal regulations for autonomous vehicles (AVs), according to a new report in Bloomberg. The Tesla boss and his representatives are focusing their efforts on the Autonomous Vehicle Acceleration Act, introduced back in May by Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis, and pushing for either expedited passage or a more comprehensive bill before Congress's recess in July.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?