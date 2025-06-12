Musk attempts Trump rapprochement as robotaxi launch looms

Elon Musk has walked back “some” of his criticisms of President Trump following threats by the latter to Tesla's autonomous driving ambitions and billions in government contracts, as the automaker faces declining sales and regulatory uncertainty. The controversial Chief Executive posted on X that he had “went too far”, after the public feud threatened federal approval for robotaxis without steering wheels or pedals, and risked scrutiny of the company's self-driving technology from the US Transportation Department.