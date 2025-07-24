Mobileye raises 2025 forecast, expects surge in AV chip orders

Self-driving technology firm and chip maker Mobileye has raised its 2025 revenue forecast to between US$1.77-$1.89bn—up from US$1.69bn-$1.81bn—anticipating that automakers will resume ordering self-driving chips after clearing through pandemic-era inventory surpluses. The firm also reported second-quarter revenue of US$506m, beating analyst estimates of US$480.9m and driving shares up 6% in premarket trading.
