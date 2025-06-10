Michelin shuts Queretaro facility as market shifts

Michelin has announced that it will close its Queretaro tyre plant in central Mexico by the end of 2025, eliminating 480 jobs as the facility becomes obsolete. The French tyre manufacturer said on 9 June that the closure was a “last resort”, but ultimately necessary to address market shifts toward larger tyre sizes that the aging plant cannot accommodate.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?