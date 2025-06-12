Meta’s new AI Model targets robotics, self-driving vehicles

Meta unveiled V-JEPA 2, a 1.2 billion-parameter AI world model trained on over one million hours of video which can, among other things, help autonomous vehicles understand and predict their environment—specifically the movement of physical objects. The open-source model achieved 65-80% success rates in robotic pick-and-place tasks, demonstrating capabilities crucial for self-driving cars navigating complex environments.
