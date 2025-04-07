Mercedes-Benz upgrades ADAS for the 2026 S-Class

Mercedes-Benz has announced a major update to its SAE Level 3 Drive Pilot system for the upcoming 2026 S-Class: previously limited to operating at speeds of up to 60 km/h in heavy traffic, the updated system can now function at speeds of up to 95 km/h on highways in regular traffic. However, this higher-speed functionality is currently exclusive to Germany, with US availability pending further regulatory approval.
