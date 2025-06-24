Mercedes-Benz Trucks embraces circular batteries

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has introduced a high-voltage reworked battery system as part of its circular economy strategy, offering a resource-efficient alternative to new replacement batteries. The CB400 “Genuine Reworked Batteries” are now available for first-generation eActros 300/400 models and the eEconic, providing like-new quality with full functionality and safety certification.
