Mercedes-Benz Trucks embraces circular batteries

MB Trucks claims that the reworked CB400 batteries save a third of the emissions consumed producing wholly new ones. By Stewart Burnett

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has introduced a high-voltage reworked battery system as part of its circular economy strategy, offering a resource-efficient alternative to new replacement batteries. The CB400 “Genuine Reworked Batteries” are now available for first-generation eActros 300/400 models and the eEconic, providing like-new quality with full functionality and safety certification.

