Mercedes-Benz partners with Tata Elxsi for SDV development

Tata Elxsi has announced a new partnership with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) to advance vehicle software engineering and software-defined vehicle (SDV) platforms. This collaboration supports Mercedes-Benz’s efforts to advance its SDV capabilities, including over-the-air update delivery, boosting performance, and creating more intuitive infotainment interfaces.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?