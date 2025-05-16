Mercedes-Benz partners with Tata Elxsi for SDV development

Mercedes-Benz turns to the Indian SDV ecosystem to boost its software offerings. By Stewart Burnett

Tata Elxsi has announced a new partnership with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) to advance vehicle software engineering and software-defined vehicle (SDV) platforms. This collaboration supports Mercedes-Benz’s efforts to advance its SDV capabilities, including over-the-air update delivery, boosting performance, and creating more intuitive infotainment interfaces.  

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/mercedes-benz-partners-with-tata-elxsi-for-sdv-development/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here