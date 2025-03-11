Mercedes-Benz chooses turquoise as the ‘colour of autonomy’

Mercedes-Benz has begun testing turquoise marker lights to denote autonomous driving on German roads. By Stewart Burnett

Premium German automaker Mercedes-Benz has been granted approval by local regulators to conduct testing of its new special marker lights, intended to provide a clear visual cue to other drivers when a vehicle is driving autonomously. The colour of the marker lights is turquoise, which is a trend the automaker hopes will gain traction within the wider autonomous segment.

