MB boss calls upon EU to reassess Chinese EV tariffs

A growing number of voices are offering their perspective on the EU’s current tariffs on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). On 23 April 2025, Mercedes-Benz Chief Executive Ola Källenius waded into the debate on the sidelines of the Shanghai Auto Show, telling reporters that the EU must find an “equitable solution” that allows Chinese brands to compete fairly with their European counterparts.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?