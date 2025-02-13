Mazda will invest US$150m in Thailand hybrid production

Mazda plans to invest around THB 5bn (US$150m) in Thailand to establish a production hub for its hybrid B-SUV, according to a 13 February 2025 announcement by the country’s Board of Investment. The "investment is to support domestic sales and exports to Japan and other countries, such as ASEAN (Southeast Asian) countries, targeting a production of 100,000 units per year," the investment board stated, quoting Mazda President Moro Masahiro.