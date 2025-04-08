WaPo: Musk made personal appeals against tariffs to Trump

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has been making unsuccessful personal appeals to President Trump not to go ahead with his punishing across-the-board tariff regime on cars and other goods, according to an 8 April 2025 report by The Washington Post. To do so, he had to go over the head of trade adviser Peter Navarro—the same official he had been publicly lambasting on his social media platform X.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?