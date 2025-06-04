VW’s Wolfsburg plant could move to four-day work week

Volkswagen is weighing the possibility of reducing hours at its Wolfsburg plant to make way for a temporary four-day working week as part of restructuring efforts, said Works Council Chief Daniela Cavallo on 3 June. The reduction in hours would come alongside plans to turn the plant, which also serves as Volkswagen’s headquarters, into a pure electric vehicle production facility from 2027.
