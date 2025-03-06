USMCA-compliant automakers granted 30-day US tariff reprieve

President Trump has granted a 30-day exemption on tariffs for automakers that are compliant with USMCA rules on sourcing, the same day the rules came into effect. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that the pause is to give automakers time to “start investing, start moving, [and] shift production here to the United States of America. That’s the ultimate goal.” Reciprocal tariffs will go into effect on April 2.