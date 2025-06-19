Skywell signs MoU for 75-acre EV plant in Pakistan

Skywell plans to use the tentative plant as a regional manufacturing hub, while also meeting nascent local demand. By Stewart Burnett

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Skywell has signed a memorandum of understanding with Punjab’s Industries & Commerce Department to establish a 75-acre assembly plant in the province’s Special Economic Zone. The facility will produce electric buses, cars, two-wheelers and three-wheelers for both domestic and export markets.

Provincial Industries Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Skywell CEO Biwan Han signed the agreement at Punjab Small Industries Corporation offices. “Our group will manufacture EVs for export purposes, along with providing to the local market,” confirmed Han during the ceremony.

“We are providing all possible facilities to those who invest in e-products, batteries, charging stations and electric vehicles,” stated Hussain, welcoming the Chinese investment. The minister emphasised Punjab government’s commitment to promoting environmentally-friendly transport under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership.

The project aims to position Punjab as a regional electric mobility hub whilst creating employment opportunities for local residents. Skywell has made establishing a presence in developing EV markets throughout Asia a core part of its strategy. More recently, it announced plans to begin selling its vehicles in the UK, with Innovation Automotive locked in as its local distributor.