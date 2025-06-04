Kia India workers face probe over US$2.3m engine theft

Kia India and local authorities are currently investigating two former employees and multiple local scrap dealers over the alleged theft of 1,008 car engines from its Andhra Pradesh factory between 2020 and 2023. The engines, valued at US$2.3m, were taken as part of an elaborate scheme involving forged invoices, manipulated gate passes, and unauthorised vehicle movements.
