Chinese logistics firm Lalamove debuts first EV, a cargo van

Lalamove debuts its first e-van, as 40% of its platform orders are already fulfilled by new energy vehicles. By Stewart Burnett

Chinese logistics giant Lalamove has unveiled its first electric vehicle (EV), the DuoLa Bafang cargo van, developed in partnership with state-owned enterprise Changan Kaicene which will likely handle manufacturing. The launch marks Lalamove’s long-awaited entry into EV manufacturing through its new DuoLa Auto brand following four years of research and product development.

The fully enclosed cargo van measures 5,095mm long with a substantial 7.8 cubic metre cargo compartment, nearly one cubic metre larger than typical mid-sized vans. The DuoLa Bafang features distinctive “H”-shaped headlights referencing Lalamove’s Chinese initial, three-seat cabin configuration, and 270-degree swing-out rear doors for efficient loading. A 94 kW electric motor provides up to 305 km range with a range of battery options coming from CATL, FinDreams, or EVE Energy suppliers.

Lalamove’s strategic move leverages its extensive platform ecosystem, with 40% of platform orders already fulfilled by new energy vehicles accumulating 7.4 billion kilometres. The company operates 940,000 charging piles across 338 cities whilst serving 1.68 million active drivers.

Beyond China, Lalamove also offers logistics services in multiple parts of Southeast Asia and Latin America. It remains to be seen, however, whether the new e-van will see launch in these territories.

The logistics platform first added “new energy vehicle sales” to its business scope back in 2023, stating in its Hong Kong Stock Exchange prospectus it was exploring electric commercial vehicle opportunities. Lalamove faces established competitors in the e-van segment including the Foton Zhilan, Geely’s Farizon Xingxiang V, and the Wuling Cargo, but benefits from deep understanding of driver requirements derived from millions of monthly orders and operational experience.