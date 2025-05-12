MAN-led robotruck project Atlas-L4 successfully concludes

Atlas-L4 was first initiated in 2022 and involved 12 project partners encompassing industry, software, infrastructure and science. By Stewart Burnett

The ATLAS-L4 project, led by MAN Truck & Bus and involving 12 partners, has successfully concluded with the development of a SAE Level 4 autonomous truck for hub-to-hub transport. The three-year initiative, supported by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, was intended to demonstrate the viability of fully automated trucks on public highways.

