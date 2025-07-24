MAN launches a cube-shaped portable CV charging system

MAN Truck & Bus has launched the ‘Smart Charging Cube’, a portable battery storage and charging system developed in partnership with AW Automotive that requires no earthworks and minimal power infrastructure. The solution offers battery storage ranging from 500 kWh to 1,100 kWh and can operate with mains connections ranging from 32 A to 630 A, making deployment feasible at vehicle depots, maintenance yards and remote locations including construction sites.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?