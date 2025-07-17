Malaysia auto production drops 10% in H1, driven by CV slump

Malaysian automotive production fell 10.1% year-on-year to 352,626 units in the first half of 2025, with commercial vehicle (CV) output plummeting 11.9% to 18,775 units following the government's withdrawal of diesel subsidies in June 2024. According to the Malaysian Automotive Association, passenger vehicle production declined 10.2% to 333,212 units, reflecting weaker demand across the sector.
