Mahle begins testing retrofittable hydrogen ICE tech

Mahle will commence testing of its hydrogen combustion engine technology at Coventry’s Advanced Propulsion Centre. By Stewart Burnett

Mahle’s engineering services division has entered the testing phase of its new hydrogen combustion engine initiative, Project Cavendish, in partnership with Coventry University’s Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC). The programme has received £9.8m (US$12.37m) in funding from the UK government and aims to deliver quick-to-market hydrogen propulsion solutions and a clear upgrade path to enable existing trucks to adopt the technology.

